FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids. (US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting addictive opioids.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expedited approval of Lucemyra (luc-eh-MEER'-eh) to help combat the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The tablet was approved Wednesday to treat adults for up to two weeks for common withdrawal symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and agitation. It is not an addiction treatment but can be part of a longer-term plan.

People going through detox are usually given opioid medicine like methadone, which eases the cravings without an intense high. Fear of withdrawal discourages some people from quitting.

The FDA is requiring drugmaker US WorldMeds of Louisville, Kentucky, to conduct safety studies in teens and newborns of opioid-addicted mothers and for possible longer-term use in people tapering off opioids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-16 21:13:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>

  • FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:29:46 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:34:24 GMT
    (US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>

  • Vermont positioned for cheaper Canadian prescription drugs

    Vermont positioned for cheaper Canadian prescription drugs

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:29:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:31:39 GMT
    Vermont has become the first state to create a program to import more affordable prescription drugs from Canada, but it's not clear whether it will happen because it needs federal approval and the White House has...More >>
    Vermont has become the first state to create a program to import more affordable prescription drugs from Canada, but it's not clear whether it will happen because it needs federal approval and the White House has not endorsed it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly