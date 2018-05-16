Justify draws 7 post, is heavy 1-2 favorite for Preakness - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Justify draws 7 post, is heavy 1-2 favorite for Preakness

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Justify is the 1-2 morning-line favorite in an eight-horse field at the Preakness coming off his impressive win in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated colt will leave from the same No. 7 post that he did at the Derby. Baffert is 4-0 with Derby winners at the Preakness and has the opportunity to win his second Triple Crown in four years after American Pharoah did it in 2015.

Baffert joked that being such a heavy favorite puts more pressure on Justify, who held off a hard-charging Good Magic in the Derby. But the trainer added that he'd rather have the favorite in an important race than a 50-1 shot who needs a lot of help just to win.

Justify doesn't need that. After not racing as a 2-year-old, he has won his only four races by a combined 21½ lengths and is far and away the horse to beat in the Preakness.

Justify will face three other challengers he beat two weeks ago at Churchill Downs - Good Magic, Lone Sailor and Bravazo - and four horses who skipped the Derby - Quip, Tenfold, Sporting Chance and Diamond King.

No. 5 Good Magic is the second choice at 3-1, and No. 1 Quip is third at 12-1. No. 2 Lone Sailor is 15-1, No. 6 Tenfold and No. 8 Bravazo are 20-1 and No. 3 Sporting Chance and No. 4 Diamond King are 30-1 on the morning line.

With rain expected at Pimlico Race Course in the days leading up to the Preakness and on race day, veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas expects the pace to be similar to the Derby. Justify arrived Wednesday about 90 minutes before the post-position draw, and Baffert expects to take him on the track for the first time Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:39:33 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:53:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>

  • Pennsylvania governor gets to know imposing new ticket mate

    Pennsylvania governor gets to know imposing new ticket mate

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:58:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:29:37 GMT
    Pennsylvania's governor is getting to know his new running mate better, a day after Democrats voted to replace the incumbent lieutenant governor with the 6-foot-8 mayor of an economically struggling steel mill town.More >>
    Pennsylvania's governor is getting to know his new running mate better, a day after Democrats voted to replace the incumbent lieutenant governor with the 6-foot-8 mayor of an economically struggling steel mill town.More >>

  • Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:08 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:20:17 GMT
    (Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.(Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly