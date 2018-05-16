Calhoun says he expects to coach DIII Saint Joseph

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun says he expects to be coaching at the tiny Division III University of Saint Joseph in the fall, but still has some contractual issues with UConn to work out before that can be possible.
The 76-year-old met with the media Wednesday to discuss his new program. He has recruited about a dozen players so far in his official role as a consultant at Saint Joseph, a former all-women's school that began admitting male students for the fall semester.
Calhoun retired in 2012 after a 40-year coaching career, leading UConn to three national championships in 26 seasons there. He has been working for the Huskies in an advisory role ever since.
Calhoun says he wants to be involved at both schools and hopes to have something finalized next month that will allow him to get back to coaching.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
