Woman buys car, gets bill saying that it ran a toll before she had it

After buying the car, she received a notice that it ran a toll. (Source: NBC12)

A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.

She says it started when she bought her car last September. She's been hitting a brick wall on this for months, but now that On Your Side Investigator Eric Philips has stepped in, progress is being made.

"I mean, I'm just very distraught. I mean, it's ethically wrong,” said Asia McFadden.

Last September, she bought a 2015 BMW from Pure Car Buying in Dumfries, Virginia. As part of the purchase agreement, she says Pure Car Buying was to take the car to a BMW dealership for a pre-purchase inspection.

Staffers drove the vehicle to a dealership in northern Virginia, where everything checked out with the car - but it's what happened en route that's causing problems.

"So on his way from bringing the car back from Arlington, back to take it to Dumfries, [the driver] ran through a toll,” McFadden said.

Less than two weeks later, McFadden was surprised when she got an invoice in the mail from Express Lanes, saying she owed $7.75 in tolls plus $12.50 in administrative fees for a total of $20.25. The incident stemmed from Sept. 13, during the time when her car was in the Dumfries dealership’s care.

She says she called Pure Car Buying and spoke to a manager, who assured her they'd handle it.

"Just send a statement and we'll take care of it,” McFadden recalls.

She sent the invoice to Pure Car Buying and didn't think anymore of it...until months later, when she got a letter from a collection agency. By that time, the penalty had grown to over $100.

"And now it's in the collection agency process for $107.75,” McFadden said. “I contacted the dealer again, and he said that he'd already paid it and that he don't know why I'm receiving another bill."

With that, McFadden went back to the collection agency to dispute the charge.

"They advised that they had not received payment, that I'm still responsible whether I physically drove my car through the toll or not,” McFadden said.

To add to this convoluted situation, the manager at Pure Car Buying who was initially handling this is apparently no longer with the company.

It's why McFadden called 12 On Your Side, because she was getting nowhere.

NBC12’s Eric Philips called the dealership, and after a short conversation, a manager named Sean said he'd be contacting McFadden and cutting her a check for the full amount owed.

McFadden confirms that she has heard from Sean and that she has sent him the collection agency invoice. She’s now waiting on payment.

“Here we are today, over six months later,” McFadden said. "I should not have to pay for something that I did not physically run through.”

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12