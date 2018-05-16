Assisted living facility administrator agrees to consent order, license revoked

A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
There will be no hearing for Mable Jones - Jones has accepted terms from the board without the hearing in June.More >>
There will be no hearing for Mable Jones - Jones has accepted terms from the board without the hearing in June.More >>
One Midlothian woman just tried to make a jump over the pond for this weekend's big wedding.More >>
One Midlothian woman just tried to make a jump over the pond for this weekend's big wedding.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is inadequate, but Dominion Energy says they will still continue with the project.More >>
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is inadequate, but Dominion Energy says they will still continue with the project.More >>
Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.More >>
Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
The 20-month-old who was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in her family pool on Monday night has been declared brain dead, the family said.More >>
The 20-month-old who was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in her family pool on Monday night has been declared brain dead, the family said.More >>
The President of the Timmonsville NAACP is coming under fire after body camera footage released by Timmonsville Police appears to contradict a Facebook post he made last month alleging that he was racially profiled by the officer who stopped him.More >>
The President of the Timmonsville NAACP is coming under fire after body camera footage released by Timmonsville Police appears to contradict a Facebook post he made last month alleging that he was racially profiled by the officer who stopped him.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman reported missing in 2000 in Houston County.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman reported missing in 2000 in Houston County.More >>
Help us settle the debate. What do you hear? Laurel or Yanny?More >>
Help us settle the debate. What do you hear? Laurel or Yanny?More >>
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.More >>
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.More >>
Two state legislators got into a fist fight inside a bar near the State Capitol Tuesday night, according to a news report by the USA Today Network of Louisiana.More >>
Two state legislators got into a fist fight inside a bar near the State Capitol Tuesday night, according to a news report by the USA Today Network of Louisiana.More >>
The boy’s mother and stepfather are charged with first-degree assault.More >>
The boy’s mother and stepfather are charged with first-degree assault.More >>
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>