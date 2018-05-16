Assisted living facility administrator agrees to consent order, license revoked

There will be no hearing for Mable Jones; Jones has accepted terms from the board without the hearing in June.

The license for Mable Jones has been revoked, after inspectors found violations at the Jones and Jones Assisted Living Facility.

According to the consent order, she can seek reinstatement of the license after three years, but she needs three-fourths of the Board members to affirm it in a vote. She must demonstrate that she is "safe and competent to return to the practice of assisted living facility administrators."

The Department of Social Services says it is reviewing an informal interim administrator request and that there are now "immediate changes that will impact the residents.

Full statement from DSS:

At this time, we are reviewing an informal interim administrator request we received. Because we do not have a formal application, I'm not able to provide any specific details about this candidate. In the interim, our licensing division will continue its frequent monitoring of the facility and working with the Office of Attorney General's Office. There are no immediate changes that will impact the residents.

