Deputies arrest woman, drugs found in several suitcases

Investigators in Loudoun County have arrested a woman after they found several suitcases with drugs inside.

On March 22, deputies were conducting traffic control near a downed power line when the suspect, 56-year-old Lisa Polk, pulled over to ask for directions. Deputies say she was possibly under the influence of alcohol, and they spotted an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, they found "multiple suitcases with narcotics inside," including six pounds of marijuana, over $1500 in cash and 200 grams of THC oil, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Polk is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and public intoxication. She is out on bond.

