Exotic tick found on cattle farm in Virginia

An exotic tick initially found in New Jersey last year was discovered on a beef farm in Albemarle County, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Wednesday.

The Haemaphysalis longicornis tick - also known as the East Asian or Longhorned tick - was discovered on an orphaned calf.

Dr. Manoel Tamassia, a vet in New Jersey, told the "Today Show" last month that the tick comes with some pretty scary properties. For example, females can reproduce on their own, so one female by herself could produce thousands of eggs, he said.

Experts aren't yet sure which North American diseases the tick can transmit, but it has been shown in Asia to spread diseases related to Rocky Mountain spotted fever and anaplasmosis.

"Livestock producers and owners should notify VDACS if they notice any unusual ticks that have not been seen before or that occur in large numbers on an individual animal," VDACS said in a news release.

Livestock owners can call 804-786-2483 if they've spotted unusual ticks.

