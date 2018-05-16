CBS and majority shareholder duke it out in court - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CBS and majority shareholder duke it out in court

By RANDALL CHASE
AP Business Writer

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - CBS and its majority shareholder are duking it out in a Delaware court.

CBS has sued its majority shareholder, National Amusements, ahead of a scheduled Thursday board vote on a dividend that would dilute National Amusement's voting power from 80 percent to 17 percent, effectively giving CBS independence.

National Amusements said Wednesday it has rewritten CBS' bylaws to require a "supermajority" to approve a dividend.

CBS attorneys told a Delaware judge at a hearing later Wednesday that the last-minute move by National Amusements shows that it is trying to usurp the board's authority.

CBS and Viacom are both controlled by National Amusements, which has been pushing for the companies to combine. CBS, helmed by Les Moonves, has said it is not in the company's best interest to combine with Viacom.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Rockwell work at center of dispute going back on display

    Rockwell work at center of dispute going back on display

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:09:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:20:58 GMT
    A Norman Rockwell painting that was at the center of a contentious legal dispute over a Massachusetts museum's decision to sell it soon will be available to the public again.More >>
    A Norman Rockwell painting that was at the center of a contentious legal dispute over a Massachusetts museum's decision to sell it soon will be available to the public again.More >>

  • Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:08 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:20:56 GMT
    (Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.(Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>

  • DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:49:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:20:51 GMT
    (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly