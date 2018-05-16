Titans add veteran wide receiver Nick Williams to roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Nick Williams.
The Titans announced the deal Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Williams has played 22 games in his career with the Atlanta Falcons over the past three seasons and Washington in 2013. He has 28 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
His best season came in 2015 with Atlanta when Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur was the Falcons quarterbacks coach. Williams caught 17 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. LaFleur was quarterbacks coach with Washington when Williams was signed as a free agent.
Williams caught 43 passes for 588 yards in 42 games at Connecticut where he also returned kicks and punts scoring four touchdowns.
