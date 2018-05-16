Driver dies after head-on collision with bus

One person was killed in the crash on Tuesday. (Source: The Southside Messenger)

A 68-year-old Meherrin woman died Tuesday after a head-on collision with a Cumberland County school bus.

Katherine C. Hobgood was driving south on Route 15 in Prince Edward County when she crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on just before 5 p.m.

Hobgood, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the bus was transported to Southside Community Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. He was wearing his seat belt.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

