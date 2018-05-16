'Royal Wedding Crasher' misses cut to go to London this weekend

One Midlothian woman just tried to make a jump over the pond for this weekend's big wedding.

Cindy Jez, the vice president at Long and Foster real estate, calls herself the "Royal Wedding Crasher" after she flew to London to blog about Prince William and Dutchess Kate's wedding back in 2011.

On Wednesday she competed in the Today Show's costume competition to attend Prince Harry and Megan Markel's nuptials.

She didn't make the final cut, but her colleagues in Virginia hosted at a watch party for the royal enthusiast, complete with tea, scones and British flags.

They say Jez has a huge personality.

"She really puts in a lot of joy of putting programs together, events together,”said Roslyn Cousins, one of her colleagues. "We're here rooting for Cindy," she said in a room packed with women in bright hats and heart shaped tea cups.

The dresses Jez and her friend wore were designed by Jeanne Nugent, who often designs costumes for plays.

Jez says a great time on the Today Plaza, but she’s dedicated and will still attend this year’s royal wedding - just from her bed, in her "jammies."

