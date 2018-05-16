Senate Democrats push to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senate Democrats push to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

The Senate is poised to approve legislation designed to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's effort to deregulate the Internet. (Source: CNN) The Senate is poised to approve legislation designed to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's effort to deregulate the Internet. (Source: CNN)

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate is poised to approve legislation designed to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's effort to deregulate the internet.

Back in December, the FCC repealed an Obama-era rule known as "net neutrality" rule, junking the principle of equal treatment for all web traffic.

The rule had prevented providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.

Telecommunications companies lobbied hard to overturn the rule, saying it discouraged investment and innovation.

The Senate is expected to pass a resolution from Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., that would reverse the FCC's decision. But the House isn't likely to take it up.

Still, Democrats see their effort as something that will energize young voters who value unfettered access to the internet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Israel, Palestinians spar over new Jerusalem embassies

    Israel, Palestinians spar over new Jerusalem embassies

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-05-16 08:18:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:01:39 GMT
    Guatemala has opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the second country to do so after the United States.More >>
    Guatemala has opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the second country to do so after the United States.More >>

  • Trump says 'no folding' in trade negotiations with China

    Trump says 'no folding' in trade negotiations with China

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:59:08 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:00:22 GMT
    President Donald Trump says there has been "no folding" in his trade negotiations with China, as he addresses his efforts to help a Chinese telecommunications company that violated U.S. sanctions.More >>
    President Donald Trump says there has been "no folding" in his trade negotiations with China, as he addresses his efforts to help a Chinese telecommunications company that violated U.S. sanctions.More >>

  • Novartis general counsel resigns over deal with Trump lawyer

    Novartis general counsel resigns over deal with Trump lawyer

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 7:28 AM EDT2018-05-16 11:28:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:00:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York City. Porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti, said Monday, May 14, he did nothing wrong by distributing a report last we...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York City. Porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti, said Monday, May 14, he did nothing wrong by distributing a report last we...
    Novartis says its top lawyer is retiring over the Swiss pharmaceuticals company's relationship with a firm owned by U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.More >>
    Novartis says its top lawyer is retiring over the Swiss pharmaceuticals company's relationship with a firm owned by U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly