$1 billion stolen annually by criminals using card skimmers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY. 

In Virginia earlier this month, an Alexandria man pleaded guilty to to installing skimmers on ATMs in Colonial Heights, allowing him to steal $1.2 million.

But the issue isn't just at ATMs - it's also at gas stations.

On 12News on Wednesday, Rachel DePompa is giving you some important tips so you don't become of a victim of this scam. 

