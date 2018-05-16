Friends say man shot, killed by police was 'caring,' 'selfless'

Marcus-David Peters 'was one of the most caring and selfless people you'd ever met," a friend said. (Source: Anthony Jones)

Friends are remembering Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old biology teacher who was shot and killed by police on Monday.

"Marcus was one the most caring and selfless people you’d ever meet," said Anthony Jones. "He was a highly intelligent leader and respected among his peers. He had a sense of humor and demeanor that could win over anyone."

Peters taught Biology I and II at Essex High School.

"Marcus David Peters was a biology teacher at Essex High School that was adored by his students," a parent wrote to NBC12. "This is a very difficult time for his students and staff. We don’t know what went wrong on Monday but that was not the person they knew."

Another parent, Shannon Davis, said her daughter said that Peters "was different than other teachers. He truly cared about his students. She said he was always telling them that they could do anything in life and that he would never leave them. She said he told them how proud he was of them and was always encouraging and he believed in them. ... He was very kind, compassionate, caring, approachable and genuine. Our community has lost a great educator and mentor. My daughters life was touch by Mr. Peters and she will never forget him."

Peters was shot and fatally injured by police around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 14. Peters was unarmed.

Richmond Police spokesman Gene Lepley said shortly after 5:30 p.m. an officer saw Peters strike another car with his sedan at the intersection of West Franklin and North Belvidere Streets. Peters fled the scene leading the officer on a pursuit.

When Peters arrived at the I-95 northbound on-ramp near Chamberlayne Avenue, police said Peters lost control of his car and hit two other cars on the on-ramp.

"Peters emerged from his disabled vehicle and ran into the northbound lanes of I-95," Lepley said. “He was not wearing any clothes … (we’re trying to figure out) why he didn’t have any clothes on."

