Park to be named for longtime Henrico supervisor

Richard Glover died in 2017 after serving for 30 years as a Henrico County supervisor. (Source: Henrico County)

Late Henrico County supervisor Richard Glover will have a park named in his honor.

A sports complex on Greenwood Road that opened this February is being named Glover Park in honor of the long-serving supervisor. It has previously been known as Greenwood Park.

Glover died Feb. 2, 2017, after serving on the Board of Supervisors for 30 years.

The park has four artificial turf field used for soccer, lacrosse and football and eight sand volleyball courts.

A playground and pedestrian trail are expected to be added.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12