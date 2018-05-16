Trump says 'no folding' in trade negotiations with China - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump says 'no folding' in trade negotiations with China

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says there has been "no folding" in his trade negotiations with China, as he addresses his efforts to help a Chinese telecommunications company that violated U.S. sanctions.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday, "Nothing has happened with ZTE except as it pertains to the larger trade deal."

He added that "We have not seen China's demands yet." He also said: "There has been no folding as the media would love people to believe."

Trump tweeted his support for ZTE earlier this week, putting the president at odds with the Commerce Department and its decision to impose trade restrictions on the company amid allegations it violated U.S. sanctions.

Trump has also drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans that the company poses a national security risk.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

