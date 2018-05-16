Japan draft plan sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's government has proposed an energy plan that sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy use in the coming decade despite challenges after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The draft, presented Wednesday to a government-commissioned panel of experts, says that by fiscal 2030 nuclear energy should account for 20-22 percent of Japan's total power generation. The Cabinet is expected to approve the plan within weeks.
The targets appear difficult to achieve given that electric utilities are opting to scrap aging reactors rather than pay higher costs to meet post-Fukushima safety standards. Uncertainty over what to do with massive radioactive waste in the crowded island nation is another big concern.
Nuclear energy now accounts for less than 2 percent of Japan's energy mix since most reactors were idled after the 2011 disaster.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prince Harry's press office said Wednesday there is no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for respect for Markle's father, Thomas.More >>
Prince Harry's press office said Wednesday there is no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for respect for Markle's father, Thomas.More >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>