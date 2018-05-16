Chinese tourists spark anger in Vietnam over map on shirts - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chinese tourists spark anger in Vietnam over map on shirts

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - A group of Chinese tourists wearing T-shirts depicting the country's territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea has sparked anger in Vietnam.

The tourists arrived at the Cam Ranh international airport on Sunday night and after going through the immigration, took off their coats to reveal T-shirts featuring the so-called "nine-dash line" demarcating Beijing claims to nearly the entire South China Sea. Vietnam is one of the rival claimants.

State-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported that Vietnamese authorities confiscated the T-shirts.

Immigration officials at the airport declined to comment Wednesday.

Some readers commenting on the newspaper's website have called for the deportation of the Chinese tourists.

"Deport them immediately, put them on the blacklist and ban them from entering in the future," reader Huynh Tan Dat wrote.

More than 4 million Chinese arrived in Vietnam last year, accounting for about 30 percent of total foreign arrivals in the Southeast Asian country.

It was not the first time the Vietnamese were enraged over the controversial maps. In 2016, a border agent at the Ho Chi Minh City airport defaced a Chinese passport with the words "f--- you" scribbled twice over maps of the contested South China Sea.

China issued new passports starting 2012 with revised maps to include the "nine-dash line." Some Vietnamese border agents have begun to issue separate visas rather than stamp Chinese passports to demonstrate that they do not recognize the new map.

China and Vietnam have had long-running territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Other claimants include the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:49:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-05-16 08:00:05 GMT
    (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>

  • Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:24:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-05-16 08:00:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

  • Jason Isbell rides Grammy success to Americana nominations

    Jason Isbell rides Grammy success to Americana nominations

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:09:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:59:53 GMT
    Fresh off his success at this year's Grammy Awards, Jason Isbell is the leading nominee for this year's Americana Music Association Honors and Awards.More >>
    Fresh off his success at this year's Grammy Awards, Jason Isbell is the leading nominee for this year's Americana Music Association Honors and Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly