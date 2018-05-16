Turkish banker in Iran sanctions case faces sentencing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkish banker in Iran sanctions case faces sentencing

(Elizabeth Williams via AP, File). In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helpin... (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File). In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helpin...

NEW YORK (AP) - Defense lawyers say a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman will sentence Mehmet Hakan Atilla on Wednesday in Manhattan.

The 47-year-old Atilla was convicted at a trial that ended in January.

His lawyers say a calculation by court employees that he should serve life in prison is "draconian" and "stupefyingly unreasonable and unjust." They say a prison sentence should be less than four years.

Atilla worked for Turkey's state-run Halkbank when prosecutors say he joined a multiyear conspiracy in 2011 to help Iran launder billions of dollars in Iranian oil proceeds.

A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) has called the trial outcome a "scandalous verdict."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public

    Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:48:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-05-16 05:38:33 GMT
    The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death will not be released publicly.More >>
    The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death will not be released publicly.More >>

  • DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:49:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-05-16 05:00:12 GMT
    (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>

  • Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:24:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-05-16 05:00:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly