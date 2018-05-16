Amazon to give Prime members extra discounts at Whole Foods - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon to give Prime members extra discounts at Whole Foods

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers in Tampa, Fla. Amazon is bringing its Prime membership to Whole Foods, giving members special discounts and deals at the or... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers in Tampa, Fla. Amazon is bringing its Prime membership to Whole Foods, giving members special discounts and deals at the or...

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - It's Prime time at Whole Foods: Amazon is rolling out discounts for Prime members at the organic grocer.

The benefits start Wednesday at stores in Florida and will expand nationwide this summer. Prime members will get an additional 10 percent off sale items and exclusive deals on certain groceries.

This week in Florida, for example, Prime members can get $2 off a pound of organic strawberries or save $10 a pound on wild halibut steaks. Amazon wouldn't say if it plans to add the benefits to Whole Foods stores in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Since it bought Whole Foods last year, Amazon.com Inc. has cut prices on some groceries, begun offering same-day delivery to Prime members in several cities and extended its 5 percent cash back Amazon rewards credit card to Whole Foods purchases. But turning its Prime membership into the Whole Foods loyalty program could drive more people to its stores.

Amazon said last month that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. That was before it announced it's raising the price to $119 a year, up from $99. Prime members get fast shipping from Amazon.com and other perks, like access to its video streaming service.

To show that they're Prime members, shoppers can scan the Whole Foods app at the register or give the cashier their phone number.

____

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public

    Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:48:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-05-16 05:38:33 GMT
    The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death will not be released publicly.More >>
    The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death will not be released publicly.More >>

  • DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:49:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-05-16 05:00:12 GMT
    (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>
    DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6, while Tiffany Haddish and 'Black Panther' receive film nominations.More >>

  • Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:24:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-05-16 05:00:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly