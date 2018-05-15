Brandermill, Woodlake residents concerned over private developments

Residents of Brandermill and Woodlake are upset about developments in their neighborhood. (Source: NBC12)

There are concerns from two separate Chesterfield communities about private development moving into their neighborhoods.

The focus in Brandermill is over the marina, where residents have restricted access due to an assisted-living site under construction. That community met Tuesday evening, and so did those who live adjacent to Woodlake.

"That is the only and the main entrance to the elementary school," a resident told the Chesterfield County Planning Commission.

Chesterfield leaders got an earful over a proposed development off Woolridge Road - hundreds of new homes, a multi-level assisted living facility and business space find some neighbors saying this will alter the life on the lake they've come to love.

“Can we slow down a little bit and just enjoy the beauty of Chesterfield County?” another resident asked.

Meantime, there’s another situation in Brandermill. Construction of another assisted-living facility has restricted access to the marina.

"It's something we’re going to have to put up for a while until they build the road and let people get back in,” said resident Harry Womack.

The developer is working on adjusting the roadway to allow first responders better access to the property. It means Brandermill now has to shuttle its residents who need to access the marina.

“It's just a very inconvenient proposition for the boat owners and we're doing our best to take care of them,” Womack added.

A situation that could be in place until the Fall of 2019.

Some also have concerns about their drinking water. Will runoff from construction affect the Swift Creek Reservoir?

George Hayes of the utility department released the following statement:

Chesterfield County is extremely proud of the quality potable water we provide and our spotless record of never exceeding a Safe Drinking Water Act primary maximum contaminant level (MCL), an achievement held by only a handful of utilities across the nation. Chesterfield is in full compliance with all State and Federal drinking water standards. The raw water in the Swift Creek Reservoir is of good quality and we are not experiencing any treatability issues. Chesterfield County is committed to the utilization of the Swift Creek Reservoir as a long-term water supply.

“I’m asking that you deny this request,” a resident told the commission.

Despite that request, the planning commission decided to move forward with the development near Woodlake. It's now up to the Board of Supervisors to make a decision next month.

