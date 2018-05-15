More than a dozen larcenies from vehicles reported in Henrico

Police are reviewing video of a thief rummaging through people's unlocked cars Tuesday morning, as more than a dozen larcenies have been reported in Henrico County.

It's the talk of the Dunncroft neighborhood in Glen Allen because so many cars were hit.

"Wake up this morning to go get the coffee cup from the car, and I discovered that everything was rifled through," said Abram Lawton.

His girlfriend's car was broken into - not the greatest feeling to wake up to.

"No, not at all. Ya know, it really makes you upset with everything going on, and this is a really safe neighborhood," said Lawton.

One homeowner whose car was broken into in Dunncroft made a police report - he also got a look at the suspect with one of his home security cameras.

Just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect comes up to the vehicle. The dome light turns on, and the suspect rummages through and steals some change. A short time later, a Henrico officer stopped by to get the video for evidence.

Down the road is another victim.

"They took my messenger bag that my dad got me before he died," said Trevor Stearns.

Both his car and his wife's were broken into, but it's curious what the thief left behind.

"They left a touch-screen radio in the backseat of my wife's van. There's a Sawzall, a brand new saw in the passenger seat of my car that they left. There's cash in there...but the one thing they took, I actually cared about in the car...they could've taken anything else, but that was the only thing they took."

If you think you might be a victim, it's very important to report it to police, and make sure you lock up your car doors every single night.

