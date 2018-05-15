23-year-old gives kidney to choir director - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

23-year-old gives kidney to choir director

Tracey and Sam (Source: NBC12) Tracey and Sam (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

What do you say, what can you do, how do you thank someone who gives you a lifesaving gift?

Today's Acts of Kindness is a tribute of faith, hope and love.

You may want to grab some tissues, because emotions overflow when a church choir director comes face-to-face with her kidney transplant donor.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly