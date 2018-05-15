LEADING OFF: Gordon gets 2nd chance at 2B? Cespedes to DL? - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LEADING OFF: Gordon gets 2nd chance at 2B? Cespedes to DL?

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

SECOND CHANCE

Dee Gordon and the Mariners are contemplating a move back to second base for the 2015 Gold Glove Award winner. Gordon was moved to center field following an offseason trade to Seattle from Miami, but now the Mariners need help at the keystone with Robinson Cano serving an 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug agreement. Gordon Beckham and Andrew Romine will play second for the short-term, but Gordon took infield practice Tuesday and could find himself back on the dirt in a game soon.

SITTING CESPEDES?

Mets star Yoenis Cespedes may be headed to the disabled list with a strained right hip flexor. The outfielder has been dealing with the nagging injury for more than a week, but general manager Sandy Alderson is weighing a 10-day DL stint because "we're better off taking a more precautionary approach." Cespedes was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday.

SNAKE BIT

The Diamondbacks will try to maintain their hold on the NL West without A.J. Pollock for the next 1-2 months after he was diagnosed with a broken left thumb Tuesday. Pollock was injured diving for a line drive in the outfield Monday and saw a specialist Tuesday. Pollock leads the team with a .293 average, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. He hasn't played a full healthy season since 2015.

HARVEY DAY

Matt Harvey makes his second start for the Reds in a game at San Francisco. The right-hander pitched four scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut after being cut by the Mets. He was limited to 55 pitches in a 6-2 win over the Dodgers and pushed his fastball to a season-best 95.8 mph. He'll be on a limited pitch count again against the Giants.

MILES MAGIC

Miles Mikolas tries to improve to 6-0 when St. Louis faces Minnesota. Mikolas has a 2.51 ERA in seven starts since returning from a three-year stint in Japan. He's been doing it with outstanding control, walking only three batters over 46 2/3 innings.

SIDELINED

The Pirates are hoping for good news on injured center fielder Starling Marte, who left a game Tuesday night with right side discomfort. Marte is hitting .308 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. He doubled and scored in the first inning before leaving the game against the Chicago White Sox.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

