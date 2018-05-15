1 dead after flatbed truck and car collide

A woman is dead after a flatbed truck and a car crashed on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in Spotsylvania County. Deputies say the truck was heading east on Orange Plank Road when a Mazda car tried to turn left from Plank Road and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 24-year-old Jennifer Goonan, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

