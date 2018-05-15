Dominion Energy vows to continue construction on pipeline following court ruling

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is inadequate, but Dominion Energy says they will still continue with the project.

The three-judge panel sided with opponents of the pipeline, saying the Fish and Wildlife Service set limits "so indeterminate that they undermine the incidental take statement’s enforcement and monitoring function under the Endangered Species Act."

"Like other agencies, the Fish and Wildlife Service rushed this pipeline approval through under intense political pressure to meet developers’ timelines," said D.J. Gerken, Southern Environmental Law Center Managing Attorney Asheville Office. "We are grateful this decision upholds the protection of endangered species as the law requires. It's foolish and shortsighted to risk losing rare species for an unnecessary and costly pipeline boondoggle."

However, Dominion Energy says the ruling "only impacts activities directly covered by the Incidental Take Statement in certain defined areas along the route."

In a statement from Jen Kostyniuk, Director, Dominion Energy Communications:

We remain confident in the project approvals and the ACP will continue to move forward with construction as scheduled. This decision only impacts activities directly covered by the Incidental Take Statement in certain defined areas along the route. We will fully comply as required while we continue to construct the project. Although we disagree with the outcome of the court’s decision, and are evaluating our options, we are committed to working with the agency to address the concerns raised by the court's order.

Environmentalists in Virginia have been protesting the pipeline, which would run from West Virginia to eastern North Carolina through Virginia.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a joint project between several energy groups - including Dominion Energy, the lead stock holder.

