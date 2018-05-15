Appeals court halts construction on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Construction on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline has shut down. (Source: NBC12)

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has shut down construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, after they found the U.S. Fish and Wildlife permit inadequate.

The three-judge panel ordered all construction to be halted immediately.

"Like other agencies, the Fish and Wildlife Service rushed this pipeline approval through under intense political pressure to meet developers’ timelines," said D.J. Gerken, Southern Environmental Law Center Managing Attorney Asheville Office. "We are grateful this decision upholds the protection of endangered species as the law requires. It's foolish and shortsighted to risk losing rare species for an unnecessary and costly pipeline boondoggle."

Environmentalists in Virginia have been protesting the pipeline, which would run from West Virginia to eastern North Carolina through Virginia.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a joint project between several energy groups - including Dominion Energy, the lead stock holder.

