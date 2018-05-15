Home values in Petersburg could soon change

Brian Gordineer will be hired as Petersburg's city assessor.

For the past few years, the city has not had anyone to assess property values after the former assessor parted ways. That means residents' property values haven’t increased or decreased in recent years.

Gordineer comes from the city of Hampton, where he worked in the same capacity. He will begin work in Petersburg later this month.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12