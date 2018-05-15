Tree service companies: preps for storms, don't wait for disaster

Monday night's severe weather left some destruction in its path. Thousands of people went to bed and woke up without power because of trees taking down power lines.

With more storms headed to Central Virginia in the coming days, tree service companies say there are steps homeowners can take to protect their homes from trees falling during powerful winds and rain.

"Things you want to look out with the trees are dead limbs, lifting off the ground or anything leaning towards the house," said Stan Acors.

Acors is the owner of Acors Tree Service in Chesterfield. He says preventative maintenance is key, before a storm blows through, but when storms are on the way and after they have passed, their phones ring off the hook.

"When you get rain like we're getting ready to get, then the wind comes, and it pulls them right over," Acors explained. "I've seen trees slam into a house, right to the foundation."

Chesterfield Fire responded to eight reports of downed power lines and trees. A tree on Grove Avenue in the City of Richmond crashed onto a parked car. Looking at the inside of the trunk, it was hollow - a sign the tree wasn't in good health.

Acors says that is something to look out for, because it makes trees more vulnerable to uprooting and causing damage.

"A lot of times, you don't know until you start cutting it down and you find a hollow inside, or sometimes on the bottom of them, they'll be rotted out," he said.

Chesterfield County has several resources to reach out to during and after storms.

Strong storms rolled through the county last night causing some power outages and trees down. Here are important numbers to keep handy during any severe weather event. pic.twitter.com/75EVsFnu0S — Chesterfield County (@ChesterfieldVa) May 15, 2018

