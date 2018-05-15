Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Helio Castroneves wasted no time getting up to speed at his favorite race track. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner was fastest in Tuesday afternoon's opening practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Castroneves turned a lap at 224.665 mph around the speedway. The Brazilian was moved by team owner Roger Penske to sports cars this season, but returned to IndyCar last week for the road course race at Indy to prepare for a run at a record-tying fourth 500 victory later this month.

Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud went 225.787 mph in the morning to earn fastest driver of the day.

Danica Patrick, preparing for the final race of her career, was 18th on the afternoon speed chart at 222.728 mph.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.