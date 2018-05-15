Padres' Lyles surrenders 1st hit in 8th inning - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Padres' Lyles surrenders 1st hit in 8th inning

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Jordan Lyles' bid for a perfect game for San Diego has been broken up by Trevor Story's one-out single in the eighth inning for Colorado.

Lyles retired his first 22 batters before Story's liner dropped just in front of left fielder Franchy Cordero. Before that swing, the Rockies had hit just two balls out of the infield Tuesday.

Lyles then walked Pat Valaika before he was replaced by reliever Kirby Yates. Lyles struck out 10.

San Diego had a 4-0 lead.

The 27-year-old Lyles replaced Bryan Mitchell in the rotation last week. He pitched five effective innings in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis in his first start of the year Thursday night.

The Padres remain the only team in the majors without a no-hitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:24:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:25:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

  • Man sentenced for fraudulent stolen art sale scheme

    Man sentenced for fraudulent stolen art sale scheme

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:22:44 GMT
    A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to trying to sell paintings he didn't have access to and falsely claimed were stolen in the largest art heist in U.S. history has been sentenced.More >>
    A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to trying to sell paintings he didn't have access to and falsely claimed were stolen in the largest art heist in U.S. history has been sentenced.More >>

  • Jason Isbell rides Grammy success to Americana nominations

    Jason Isbell rides Grammy success to Americana nominations

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:09:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:22:42 GMT
    Fresh off his success at this year's Grammy Awards, Jason Isbell is the leading nominee for this year's Americana Music Association Honors and Awards.More >>
    Fresh off his success at this year's Grammy Awards, Jason Isbell is the leading nominee for this year's Americana Music Association Honors and Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly