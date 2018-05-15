Police seize $13K in drugs, arrest suspect - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police seize $13K in drugs, arrest suspect

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Police found $13K in drugs and $5K in counterfeit money. (Source: Prince George Police)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

Prince George Police have arrested one man after they found drugs while executing a search warrant.

Police went to a home in the 6400 block of Heather Way on Tuesday and found 500 grams of N-Ethylpentylone - a "powerful synthetic hallucinogen sold as an alternative to LSD," according to police.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $13,000. Police also found $5,000 in counterfeit money.

Police arrested 26-year-old Brandon Barner at the scene. He is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, with additional charges pending.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

