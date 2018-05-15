Police seize $13K in drugs, arrest suspect

Police found $13K in drugs and $5K in counterfeit money. (Source: Prince George Police)

Prince George Police have arrested one man after they found drugs while executing a search warrant.

Police went to a home in the 6400 block of Heather Way on Tuesday and found 500 grams of N-Ethylpentylone - a "powerful synthetic hallucinogen sold as an alternative to LSD," according to police.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $13,000. Police also found $5,000 in counterfeit money.

Police arrested 26-year-old Brandon Barner at the scene. He is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, with additional charges pending.

