Glover's wife arrested on domestic violence charges - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Glover's wife arrested on domestic violence charges

(St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018 booking photo provided by St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office shows Krista Glover, the wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover. She was arrested on charge... (St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018 booking photo provided by St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office shows Krista Glover, the wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover. She was arrested on charge...
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo, Lucas Glover watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The wife of the former U.S. Open champio... (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo, Lucas Glover watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The wife of the former U.S. Open champio...

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. John's County Jail. She was released the next day after posting $2,500 in bonds.

She faces a May 31 court date on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the offense report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation after the third round of The Players Championship, where Glover shot 78. The report said that when his mother, Hershey Glover, tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her.

The arresting officer noticed cuts and blood on the arms and clothing of Glover's mother. Hershey Glover also told the deputy she had been hit in the chest.

Glover confirmed on Twitter there was an altercation.

"Everyone is fine," Glover said. "Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter."

The sheriff's report said Glover's mother declined to pursue charges.

The report said Glover told the deputy his wife often starts arguments with him after he plays poorly.

According to the report, Glover's wife resisted being placed in the back seat of a patrol car and damaged the door by repeatedly kicking it.

Glover and his wife have two children, a daughter who turned 5 on Monday and a 2-year-old son. He has three PGA Tour victories, including the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black. He also has played in the Presidents Cup twice.

"We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:24:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:53:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    More >>

  • Remembering author Tom Wolfe, 'a magician' with words

    Remembering author Tom Wolfe, 'a magician' with words

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-05-15 19:49:25 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:52:56 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file). CORRECTS AGE TO 88 - FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows author Tom Wolfe at a book signing for his novel "Back to Blood" at Barnes &amp; Noble in New York. Wolfe died at a New York City hospital. He w...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file). CORRECTS AGE TO 88 - FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows author Tom Wolfe at a book signing for his novel "Back to Blood" at Barnes &amp; Noble in New York. Wolfe died at a New York City hospital. He w...
    Remembering author Tom Wolfe, 'a magician' with words, whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities'.More >>
    Remembering author Tom Wolfe, 'a magician' with words, whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities'.More >>

  • Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:39:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:50:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly