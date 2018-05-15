Virginia art organizations get $789K grant

Five nonprofits received over $789K in grants from the NEA. (Source: Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

Five nonprofit organizations in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District have been awarded over $789,000 in grant funding, according to Congressman Donald McEachin's office.

The money comes from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“I am excited to see these resources come into the district and fuel our local art projects and programs,” said McEachin. “I look forward to seeing these organizations use the funding to improve the cultural offerings in our communities.”

The nonprofits are:

1708 Gallery - $40,000

Dogtown Dance Theater - $10,000

Richmond Symphony - $10,000

Virginia Commission for the Arts - $709,500

Visual Arts Center of Richmond - $20,000

The money will go towards performances, exhibitions, art education programs and artist residencies.

