Police continue to search for clues to find man missing since 2002 crash

Five nonprofit organizations in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District have been awarded over $789,000 in grant funding, according to Congressman Donald McEachin's office.More >>
Five nonprofit organizations in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District have been awarded over $789,000 in grant funding, according to Congressman Donald McEachin's office.More >>
Henrico Public Schools is asking for feedback on what they should do with the new $20 million Brookland Elementary School being built next to Elizabeth Holladay Elementary on Galaxie Road in the Brookland District.More >>
Henrico Public Schools is asking for feedback on what they should do with the new $20 million Brookland Elementary School being built next to Elizabeth Holladay Elementary on Galaxie Road in the Brookland District.More >>
Richmond City Council passed a budget for the 2019/2020 fiscal year on Monday night.More >>
Richmond City Council passed a budget for the 2019/2020 fiscal year on Monday night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A 9-year-old girl ran to a neighbor's house to call for help and told police the grisly story of what happened.More >>
A 9-year-old girl ran to a neighbor's house to call for help and told police the grisly story of what happened.More >>
For the 14th time since 2007, a dismembered foot has washed up on a beach in British Columbia.More >>
For the 14th time since 2007, a dismembered foot has washed up on a beach in British Columbia.More >>
When the meeting was first agreed to in March, relations seemed to be thawing between the two nations that have spent decades in conflict.More >>
When the meeting was first agreed to in March, relations seemed to be thawing between the two nations that have spent decades in conflict.More >>
Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...More >>
Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.More >>
One man's birthday became a death sentence when he aged out of his parents' health insurance and could no longer afford the insulin keeping him alive.More >>
One man's birthday became a death sentence when he aged out of his parents' health insurance and could no longer afford the insulin keeping him alive.More >>
Officials have released new details about a Mid-South coach and teacher accused of secretly filming students.More >>
Officials have released new details about a Mid-South coach and teacher accused of secretly filming students.More >>
One customer at the Backyard recorded a video of employees attempting to remove a snake from a ceiling fan at the business on Saturday.More >>
One customer at the Backyard recorded a video of employees attempting to remove a snake from a ceiling fan at the business on Saturday.More >>
A Brooks County mother faces a half a dozen charges, including pimping a person under the age of 18.More >>
A Brooks County mother faces a half a dozen charges, including pimping a person under the age of 18.More >>
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.More >>
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.More >>