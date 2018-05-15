Police continue to search for clues to find man missing since 2002 crash

Robert Lee Kelley has been missing since 2002. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Police are continuing to pursue leads to find a man missing since July 2002 after a crash in Buckingham County.

This week, Virginia State Police and the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office search an abandoned well to search for Robert Lee Kelley, but found nothing.

Kelley was 34 years old when he went missing after a crash on Route 675, near Route 685.

"Kelley vanished from the crash site prior to law enforcement arriving on scene and has never been heard from since that incident," Virginia State Police said Tuesday in a new release.

Kelley is white with blue eyes and blonde hair. He's 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds at the time of disappearance.

Anyone with information about Kelley is asked to call 434-352-7128 or by cell at #77.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12