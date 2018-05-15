Car and school bus collide in Henrico

Henrico Police and Fire crews responded to a school bus crash on Tuesday, with minor injuries initially reported.

Police say the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tuckernuck Drive and Clipper Way. The school bus, which had students on board, and a car collided.

Police could not confirm if any of the students were injured, but a spokesperson for Henrico Schools says three students from Skipwith Elementary "bumped their heads on the cushioned seat." Their families have been contacted.

The crash remains under investigation.

