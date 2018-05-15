Henrico Public Schools seeks input on new elementary school

Henrico Public Schools is asking for feedback on what they should do with the new $20 million Brookland Elementary School being built next to Elizabeth Holladay Elementary on Galaxie Road in the Brookland District.

The project is one of many that voters approved in the 2016 bond referendum. More than half of the $419.8 million bond referendum is going toward the school district. $272.6 million will be used renovate schools and build new schools too, like Brookland.

Brookland is being built because of overcrowding at schools like Holladay Elementary, but right now the district is unsure of what exactly will happen inside the walls.

They want community input on this next step.

"Is it going to be a completely stand alone kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school right next to an existing elementary school?" Andy Jenks, the director of Communications and Public Relations for the district said. "Or perhaps can we get creative and innovative with programming that's in the new building? So would one building be K through two; would the other building be 3 through 5? Would it be some sort of STEM academy for science, technology, engineering, art and math? Would there be some sort of bilingual option?"

The district decided on the spot next to Holladay after looking at a number of spots in Henrico County with enough acres to build a school.

Henrico already owns the space next to Holladay, and is "more than sufficient for building a new school and comes without the cost of buying and needing to obtain land from multiple land owners," according to Jenks.

