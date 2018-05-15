Scottish lawmakers reject Brexit bill in headache for May - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Scottish lawmakers reject Brexit bill in headache for May

LONDON (AP) - Scotland's parliament has rejected the British government's key Brexit bill, creating another headache for Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for leaving the European Union.

Lawmakers in the Edinburgh legislature passed a motion Tuesday refusing to consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The bill is designed to implement Brexit by translating all EU law into British statute when the U.K. leaves the bloc.

Scotland's governing Scottish National Party thinks the bill could undermine the Edinburgh government by letting London seize too many powers being returned from Brussels.

Scotland's parliament doesn't have the authority to block the legislation, but an attempt to push it through without Scottish consent could prompt a constitutional crisis.

Britain as a whole voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, but Scotland voted to remain.

