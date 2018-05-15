Poland ready to end extensive logging in pristine old forest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Poland ready to end extensive logging in pristine old forest

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File). In a Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, people take part in a protest against large-scale government logging in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland. Poland’s environment authorities say that a decision has been taken to off... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File). In a Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, people take part in a protest against large-scale government logging in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland. Poland’s environment authorities say that a decision has been taken to off...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's environment authorities say a decision has been made to stop the extensive logging in one of Europe's oldest forests that has been declared illegal by a top European Union court.

The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that Minister Henryk Kowalczyk has ordered the government's 2017 permission for the increased felling of trees in the Bialowieza Forest to be halted by the top forestry official, a move expected this week.

It was the Polish government's official reaction to a ruling last month by the European Court of Justice that said the increased logging was against EU environmental laws. Poland has vowed to abide by the ruling.

The controversial logging was ordered by the previous minister, who argued it was to stop a bark beetle infestation. Environmentalists questioned that, suspecting profit motives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

    'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:57:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:47:25 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Taraji P. Henson points to her engagement ring as she attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Taraji P. Henson points to her engagement ring as she attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York.
    A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden.More >>
    A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden.More >>

  • Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88

    Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:28:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:40:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. Wolfe died at a New Yor...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. Wolfe died at a New Yor...

    Tom Wolfe, master chronicler and satirist of American culture whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities,' has died at age 87.

    More >>

    Tom Wolfe, master chronicler and satirist of American culture whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities,' has died at age 87.

    More >>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' touches down in Cannes

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' touches down in Cannes

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:44:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:33:18 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). A person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, ...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). A person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, ...
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly