Lock down lifted at Petersburg High School after bomb threat

Students were relocated within the school while police assessed the threat.More >>
Students were relocated within the school while police assessed the threat.More >>
Nicoral Scott and Daniel Freeman were arrested shortly after a robbery at the A Plus Convenience Store in Prince George.More >>
Nicoral Scott and Daniel Freeman were arrested shortly after a robbery at the A Plus Convenience Store in Prince George.More >>
As Ashley Rea walked across the stage to receive her diploma on Thursday, her husband Will, who serves in the Army and is stationed in South Korea, was waiting to congratulate her.More >>
As Ashley Rea walked across the stage to receive her diploma on Thursday, her husband Will, who serves in the Army and is stationed in South Korea, was waiting to congratulate her.More >>
A 74-year-old woman is back home with her family after she was reported missing early Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 74-year-old woman is back home with her family after she was reported missing early Sunday afternoon.More >>
An 18-year-old is in custody after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night.More >>
An 18-year-old is in custody after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night.More >>