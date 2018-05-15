Lock down lifted at Petersburg High School after bomb threat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lock down lifted at Petersburg High School after bomb threat

Students were relocated within the school. (Source: NBC12) Students were relocated within the school. (Source: NBC12)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

Students were relocated within the school while police assessed the threat.

The school system said in a Facebook post that police were interviewing two students in connection to the threat. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly