Charlottesville car attack victims get dream wedding - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Charlottesville car attack victims get dream wedding

The couple were counter protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, when a car plunged through a crowd, killing their friend Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others. (Source: WVIR, THE DAILY PROGRESS, FAMILY PHOTO) The couple were counter protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, when a car plunged through a crowd, killing their friend Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others. (Source: WVIR, THE DAILY PROGRESS, FAMILY PHOTO)

CULPEPER VA (WVIR/CNN)- A Gordonsville couple who survived a deadly car attack in Aug. that killed one person and injured dozens of others got their happy ending this past weekend.

On Aug. 12, Marissa Blair and her fiancé Marcus Martin were victims of a car attack while counter protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Marcus pushed Marissa out of the car’s way and while saving her life he broke his leg.

"He always said he would do any and everything to protect me and he proved it," said Blair.

Their close friend Heather Heyer was killed in the attack, so they put wedding planning on the back burner.

Wedding planner and owner of Bella Giornata Events, Christina Moore, heard the couple's story and jumped in to help.

"I can't help them in the court room, i can't help them fight the KKK, i can't help racism, you know i can't fix these things for them. What i can do is make their dreams come true with the help of my friends today," said Moore.

She and more than 30-other vendors offered their services to give Marcus and Marissa the wedding of their dreams.

"Even if me and Marcus had got married and Aug. 12 didn't happen, it would never have been anything like this, this is more than I could have ever dreamed of, it’s amazing," said Blair.

The couple insisted that one special person be part of the ceremony...

"Without heather this wouldn't be possible and if heather was still here, heather would definitely be here on the front row," said Blair.

There was a butterfly release in remembrance of Heather.

"She's watching over those that she loves and that includes Marcus and Marissa,“ said Susan Bro, Heather’s mom.

The couple said their wedding serves as a message for the rest of the world.

"It proves hate won't win and it proves that there are more good people in the world than there are bad and that love will win," said Blair.

Blair's reception dress was donated by Annalise Bridal in Richmond. The bridal boutique will be selling Blair’s reception dress at their floor sale, and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Heather Heyer foundation.

Copyright 2018 WVIR via CNN. All rights reserved.

