Swiss police investigate fatal crash, fire involving Tesla - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Swiss police investigate fatal crash, fire involving Tesla

GENEVA (AP) - Police in southern Switzerland say they are investigating the death of a German man after a Tesla car he was driving crashed into a guardrail and burst into flames last week.

The Bellinzona city fire brigade reportedly pulled from its Facebook page a comment that suggested the vehicle's lithium ion batteries could have triggered a phenomenon involving a "rapid and unstoppable increase in temperature" before Thursday's accident.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, the fire brigade said simply that an investigation was underway and declined to comment further.

Bellinzona police said the German driver, 48, crashed while driving on the highway in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

Tesla said in a company release that it's saddened by the crash and is fully cooperating with authorities to find out the facts. "Tesla has not yet received any data from the car and thus does not know the facts of what occurred, although it appeared to be a high-speed collision," the statement said.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating at least two recent fires involving Tesla vehicles. Last week the agency opened a probe of a Model S that caught fire after crashing into a wall in Florida. Two 18-year-olds were trapped in the vehicle and died in the flames.

The U.S. agency also is looking into the performance of the company's semi-autonomous Autopilot system after a Tesla Model X SUV crashed into a barrier on a California highway. The driver in that incident died, but Tesla said he was pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Police in Utah are looking into a collision involving a Tesla electric car that hit a fire department vehicle over the weekend. Drive told investigators she had the vehicle's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode engaged when she slammed into the back of the truck.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

    'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:57:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:47:25 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Taraji P. Henson points to her engagement ring as she attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Taraji P. Henson points to her engagement ring as she attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York.
    A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden.More >>
    A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden.More >>

  • Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88

    Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:28:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:40:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. Wolfe died at a New Yor...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. Wolfe died at a New Yor...

    Tom Wolfe, master chronicler and satirist of American culture whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities,' has died at age 87.

    More >>

    Tom Wolfe, master chronicler and satirist of American culture whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities,' has died at age 87.

    More >>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' touches down in Cannes

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' touches down in Cannes

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:44:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:33:18 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). A person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, ...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). A person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, ...
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly