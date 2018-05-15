Suspect wanted in College Mart armed robbery

Richmond police are looking for the suspect in an April 15 armed robbery at College Mart on Chamberlayne Avenue.

A masked suspect wearing a hoodie was captured on surveillance footage pointing a gun at a store clerk and demanding cash.

The clerk piles cash on the counter, but the suspect demands she fill a grocery bag with cash while pointing a gun at her and looking around the store nervously.

No shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12