Putin opens bridge linking southern Russia with Crimea - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Putin opens bridge linking southern Russia with Crimea

(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a truck to officially open the much-anticipated bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, during the opening ceremony near in Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. P... (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a truck to officially open the much-anticipated bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, during the opening ceremony near in Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. P...
(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). A view of the new bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula prior to its opening ceremony near Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the b... (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). A view of the new bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula prior to its opening ceremony near Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the b...
(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). A journalist takes a photograph of the new bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula prior to the opening ceremony near Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the ... (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). A journalist takes a photograph of the new bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula prior to the opening ceremony near Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the ...
(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, Acting Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov, second left, and Stroygazmontazh chairman of the board Arkady Rotenberg visit the Integrated Center for Cri... (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, Acting Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov, second left, and Stroygazmontazh chairman of the board Arkady Rotenberg visit the Integrated Center for Cri...
(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, drives a truck to officially open the much-anticipated bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, during the opening ceremony near in Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, M... (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, drives a truck to officially open the much-anticipated bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, during the opening ceremony near in Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, M...

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has driven a large construction truck to open the much-anticipated bridge linking southern Russia and the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The 19-kilometer (11.8-mile) bridge that cost $3.6 billion is Putin's project to show that Crimea has joined Russia for good. Transport links to Crimea deteriorated after trains crossing the Ukrainian mainland were cancelled and both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries set up checkpoints crossing into Crimea.

Putin traveled Tuesday to southern Russia to inspect the construction site and jumped into an orange Kamaz truck along with two engineers to drive over the bridge, leading several dozen trucks.

Putin annexed Crimea in March 2014 following a hastily called local vote. The European Union and the U.S. hit Russia with sanctions for the move.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in the 'Superman' franchise, dies

    Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in the 'Superman' franchise, dies

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:34:09 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:19:10 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane...
    Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the "Superman" film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.More >>
    Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the "Superman" film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.More >>

  • Schwarzenegger challenges Trump to join green energy efforts

    Schwarzenegger challenges Trump to join green energy efforts

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:14:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:19:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, from left, pose before the R20 Austrian world su...(AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, from left, pose before the R20 Austrian world su...
    Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging President Donald Trump to join in efforts to promote green energy, saying he would "have a lot of victories.".More >>
    Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging President Donald Trump to join in efforts to promote green energy, saying he would "have a lot of victories.".More >>

  • Pope gets an unprecedented close-up, courtesy of Wim Wenders

    Pope gets an unprecedented close-up, courtesy of Wim Wenders

    Monday, May 14 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-05-14 21:45:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:19:00 GMT
    (Focus Features via AP). This image released by Focus Features shows Pope Francis, right, with director Wim Wenders during the filming of the documentary "Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word."(Focus Features via AP). This image released by Focus Features shows Pope Francis, right, with director Wim Wenders during the filming of the documentary "Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word."
    In "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word," which premiered Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival and which Focus Features opens nationwide Friday in the U.S., is an unprecedented big-screen close-up for the Pope.More >>
    In "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word," which premiered Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival and which Focus Features opens nationwide Friday in the U.S., is an unprecedented big-screen close-up for the Pope.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly