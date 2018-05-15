Editor ousted for criticizing Thailand's military government

BANGKOK (AP) - An editor at an English-language newspaper in Thailand says he has been sidelined because he refused to tone down coverage that bluntly criticized the country's military government.
Umesh Pandey said Tuesday that he lost his post as editor-in-chief of the Bangkok Post after he refused to soften critical editorial coverage.
Since seizing power in 2014, government has postponed elections and amended laws to try to ensure it keeps power. It also has sought to stifle dissent and exert more control over mass media.
One editorial series Pandy produced was a "poll countdown" spotlighting skepticism over the junta's promises to hold elections and abide by their results.
Separately this month, the managing editor of a television broadcaster was fired and another television station was ordered to suspend broadcasting for 30 days.
