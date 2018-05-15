Home Depot's 1Q profit overshadowed by same-store sales - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Home Depot's 1Q profit overshadowed by same-store sales

ATLANTA (AP) - Home Depot is reporting strong first-quarter profits, though sales at comparable stores was weaker than most had expected, as was revenue.

The Atlanta company posted net income of $2.4 billion, or $2.08 per share. That's 2 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $24.95 billion, just short of analyst projections for $25.2 billion.

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. slipped about 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

Portions of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

