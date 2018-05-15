Man beaten during armed home invasion

A dog was grazed by a bullet during the attack. (Source: RNN)

A man and his dog were attacked in a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Richmond police said three masked men entered a home on North 20th Street near Martin Luther King Jr Middle School just after midnight.

Officers say the suspects beat a man with a gun and stole $200. During the robbery, a gun went off and the dog was grazed by a bullet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

