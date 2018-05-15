Man beaten during armed home invasion

Officers say the suspects beat a man with a gun and stole $200.More >>
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north in Richmond near Chamberlayne Avenue due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.More >>
Clarence Wright, a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran who lives in Rustburg, Virginia, says he went to McGuire VA Medical Center for an outpatient procedure and left with his quality and quantity of life forever altered.More >>
The Farm Fresh store on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom is not closing its doors.More >>
One man was taken to the hospital from the scene, and a second man showed up at the hospital with another stabbing injury.More >>
