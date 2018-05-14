Deadline to register for VA primaries is next week

The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching! (Source: file photo)

The next Virginia primary is in less than a month, but registration ends next week!

The deadline to register to vote on June 12, 2018, is Monday, May 21, 2018.

You can register online through the Virginia Department of Elections website.

To be eligible to register to vote in Virginia, you must:

Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be eighteen years of age at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).

Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.

