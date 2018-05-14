Deadline to register for VA primaries is May 21

The next Virginia primary is in less than a month, but the registration deadline is nearly here.
The deadline to register to vote in the June 12 primary election is May 21.
You can register online through the Virginia Department of Elections website.
To be eligible to register to vote in Virginia, you must:
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.