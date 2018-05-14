Man fighting for life after striking trees on I-95 in Hanover

Virginia State Police say the man may face charges in this crash. (Source: Virginia State Police)

A Maryland man is fighting for his life following a crash along I-95 north in Hanover.

The crash happened near the Kings Dominion exit around 3:53 p.m. on Monday. According to the preliminary investigation, Aaron C. Jones, of Waldorf, Md., was heading northbound when he ran off the road and struck several trees.

Jones was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was med-flighted to the hospital for serious injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Charges are pending, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12